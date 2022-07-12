Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Behavioral health practices can adopt integrated EHRs for cost savings and effective practice management. Tele-mental health or tele-psychiatry involves video conferencing, which helps care providers to coordinate with patients from any location.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Behavioral Mental Health Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Behavioral Mental Health Software market was valued at 1383.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2418.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clinical Functionality Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Behavioral Mental Health Software include Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), ICANotes (US), InSync Healthcare Solutions (US) and iSalus Healthcare (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Behavioral Mental Health Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clinical Functionality
Administrative Functionality
Financial Functionality
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Community Clinics
Hospitals
Private Practices
Others
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Behavioral Mental Health Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Behavioral Mental Health Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Data Systems (US)
AdvancedMD (US)
Cerner (US)
Compulink (US)
Core Solutions (US)
Credible Behavioral Health (US)
ICANotes (US)
InSync Healthcare Solutions (US)
iSalus Healthcare (US)
Kareo (US)
Meditab Software (US)
Mentegram (US)
Mindlinc (US)
Netsmart (US)
Nextgen Healthcare (US)
NextStep Solutions (US)
Nuesoft Technologies (US)
Qualifacts (US)
Raintree Systems (US)
Sigmund Software (US)
The Echo Group (US)
TheraNest (US)
Valant (US)
Welligent (US)
WRS Health (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Behavioral Mental Health Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Behavioral Mental Health Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Behavioral Mental Health Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Behavioral Mental Health Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Behavioral Mental Health Software Companies
