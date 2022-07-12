Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Behavioral health practices can adopt integrated EHRs for cost savings and effective practice management. Tele-mental health or tele-psychiatry involves video conferencing, which helps care providers to coordinate with patients from any location.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Behavioral Mental Health Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Behavioral Mental Health Software market was valued at 1383.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2418.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clinical Functionality Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Behavioral Mental Health Software include Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), ICANotes (US), InSync Healthcare Solutions (US) and iSalus Healthcare (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Behavioral Mental Health Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clinical Functionality

Administrative Functionality

Financial Functionality

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Community Clinics

Hospitals

Private Practices

Others

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Behavioral Mental Health Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Behavioral Mental Health Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Data Systems (US)

AdvancedMD (US)

Cerner (US)

Compulink (US)

Core Solutions (US)

Credible Behavioral Health (US)

ICANotes (US)

InSync Healthcare Solutions (US)

iSalus Healthcare (US)

Kareo (US)

Meditab Software (US)

Mentegram (US)

Mindlinc (US)

Netsmart (US)

Nextgen Healthcare (US)

NextStep Solutions (US)

Nuesoft Technologies (US)

Qualifacts (US)

Raintree Systems (US)

Sigmund Software (US)

The Echo Group (US)

TheraNest (US)

Valant (US)

Welligent (US)

WRS Health (US)

