Vacuum Shrink Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum shrink bags are considered to be one of the most important forms of packaging and its usage have seen a tremendous growth in recent few years. As compared to other types of packaging. Vacuum shrink bags are tough, high tensile and resistant as a result of which are used for packaging of food items which includes meat, seafood, poultry, fresh fruits & vegetables, etc. Vacuum shrink bags also helps in increasing the shelf life of food items packed in it. Vacuum shrink bags also provides excellent oxygen and moisture barrier protection for food products. Vacuum shrink bags have multiple layers which keep the product protected and hence created a competitive advantage over other types of flexible packaging bags.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Shrink Bag in global, including the following market information:

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vacuum Shrink Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vacuum Shrink Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Vacuum Shrink Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Shrink Bag include Sealed Air, AGROCOM GROUP, Coveris Holdings, Supralon International, Flexopack, Duropac, Amcor, Kureha and Winpak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vacuum Shrink Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Vacuum Shrink Bag

Polypropylene Vacuum Shrink Bag

Polyamide Vacuum Shrink Bag

Others

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vacuum Shrink Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vacuum Shrink Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vacuum Shrink Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vacuum Shrink Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air

AGROCOM GROUP

Coveris Holdings

Supralon International

Flexopack

Duropac

Amcor

Kureha

Winpak

Schur Flexibles

BUERGOFOL

Spektar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vacuum Shrink Bag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Shrink Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Shrink Bag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Shrink Bag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Shrink Bag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Shrink Bag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vacuum Shrink Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 &

