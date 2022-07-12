Business Process Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Business process as a service (BPaaS) is a term for a specific kind of Web-delivered or cloud hosting service that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business objectives. Using the term (BPaaS) implies that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Process in Global, including the following market information:
Global Business Process Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Business Process market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Planning and Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Business Process include IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, TCS, Cognizant and Genpact, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Business Process companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Business Process Market, by Recognition Process, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Process Market Segment Percentages, by Recognition Process, 2021 (%)
Planning and Control
Product and Service
Support Resources
Global Business Process Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Process Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
eCommerce and Retail
Healthcare
Government
Others
Global Business Process Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Business Process Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Business Process revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Business Process revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SAP SE
Oracle
Accenture
Capgemini
Fujitsu
TCS
Cognizant
Genpact
EXL
HCL
Wipro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Business Process Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Recognition Process
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Business Process Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Business Process Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Business Process Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Business Process Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Business Process Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Business Process Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Business Process Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Process Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Business Process Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Process Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Business Process Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Process Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Recognition Process – Global Business Process Mark
