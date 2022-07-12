Home Air Conditioner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An air conditioner is a kind of equipment which can adjust and control the temperature, humidity and velocity of the ambient air in a building or a structure by artificial means, including cold source/heat source equipment, cold and hot medium transmission and distribution system, terminal unit, and other auxiliary equipment. Mainly including, refrigeration main engine, water pump, fan, and pipeline system. The terminal device is responsible for the use of cold and heat input, specific treatment of air state, so that the target environment of air parameters meet the requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Air Conditioner in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Air Conditioner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Air Conditioner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Home Air Conditioner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Air Conditioner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Air Conditioner include Gree, Midea, TCL, Chigo, Hisense, Daikin, Aux, Carrier and Trane, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Air Conditioner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Air Conditioner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Air Conditioner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inverter

Constant Frequency

Global Home Air Conditioner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Air Conditioner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Supermarket Sales

Appliance Retailer

Other Sales Channels

Global Home Air Conditioner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Air Conditioner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Air Conditioner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Air Conditioner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Home Air Conditioner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Air Conditioner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gree

Midea

TCL

Chigo

Hisense

Daikin

Aux

Carrier

Trane

York

Haier

Skyworth

Changhong

Panasonic

Whirlpool

Sharp

Mitsubishi Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Air Conditioner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Air Conditioner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Air Conditioner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Air Conditioner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Air Conditioner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Air Conditioner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Air Conditioner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Air Conditioner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Air Conditioner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Air Conditioner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Air Conditioner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Air Conditioner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Air Conditioner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Air Conditioner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Air Conditioner Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Air Conditioner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

