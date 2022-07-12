Swim Suits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Swim Suits in global, including the following market information:

Global Swim Suits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Swim Suits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)

Global top five Swim Suits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Swim Suits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-Piece Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Swim Suits include Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW and Wacoal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Swim Suits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Swim Suits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-Piece

Two-Pieces

Other

Global Swim Suits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women

Men

Boys

Girls

Global Swim Suits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Swim Suits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Swim Suits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Swim Suits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)

Key companies Swim Suits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Aimer

PARAH S.p.A

Seaspray

TYR Sport

Perry

NOZONE

Platypus

La Perla Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Swim Suits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Swim Suits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Swim Suits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Swim Suits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Swim Suits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Swim Suits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Swim Suits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Swim Suits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Swim Suits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Swim Suits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Swim Suits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swim Suits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Swim Suits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swim Suits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Swim Suits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swim Suits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Swim Suits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 One-Piece

4.1.3 Two-Pieces

4.1.4 Other

