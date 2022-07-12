Swim Suits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Swim Suits in global, including the following market information:
Global Swim Suits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Swim Suits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)
Global top five Swim Suits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Swim Suits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-Piece Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Swim Suits include Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW and Wacoal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Swim Suits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Swim Suits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-Piece
Two-Pieces
Other
Global Swim Suits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Women
Men
Boys
Girls
Global Swim Suits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Swim Suits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Swim Suits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Swim Suits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Swim Suits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)
Key companies Swim Suits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Swim Suits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Swim Suits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Swim Suits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Swim Suits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Swim Suits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Swim Suits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Swim Suits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Swim Suits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Swim Suits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Swim Suits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Swim Suits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swim Suits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Swim Suits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swim Suits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Swim Suits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swim Suits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Swim Suits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 One-Piece
4.1.3 Two-Pieces
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Swim Suits Reve
