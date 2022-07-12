Computer-Assisted Coding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A computer assisted coding system (CACS) is software that analyzes healthcare documents and produces appropriate medical codes for specific phrases and terms within the document.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer-Assisted Coding in Global, including the following market information:

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computer-Assisted Coding market was valued at 2869.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4690.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAC Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computer-Assisted Coding include 3M Company, Optum, Inc., Nuance Communications, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Artificial Medical Intelligence (AMI), Craneware PLC. and Athenahealth, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Computer-Assisted Coding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CAC Software

CAC Services

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Physician Practices

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computer-Assisted Coding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computer-Assisted Coding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Optum, Inc.

Nuance Communications

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dolbey Systems

Artificial Medical Intelligence (AMI)

Craneware PLC.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Streamline Health Solutions

Trucode

M*Modal IP LLC

Quest Diagnostics

EPIC Systems

Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Computer-Assisted Coding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Computer-Assisted Coding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Computer-Assisted Coding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer-Assisted Coding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Computer-Assisted Coding Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer-Assisted Coding Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer-Assisted Coding Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer-Assisted Coding Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

