Computer-Assisted Coding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A computer assisted coding system (CACS) is software that analyzes healthcare documents and produces appropriate medical codes for specific phrases and terms within the document.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer-Assisted Coding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer-Assisted Coding market was valued at 2869.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4690.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAC Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer-Assisted Coding include 3M Company, Optum, Inc., Nuance Communications, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Artificial Medical Intelligence (AMI), Craneware PLC. and Athenahealth, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer-Assisted Coding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CAC Software
CAC Services
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Physician Practices
Clinical Laboratories
Academic Medical Centers
Other
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer-Assisted Coding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer-Assisted Coding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
Optum, Inc.
Nuance Communications
Cerner Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Dolbey Systems
Artificial Medical Intelligence (AMI)
Craneware PLC.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Streamline Health Solutions
Trucode
M*Modal IP LLC
Quest Diagnostics
EPIC Systems
Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)
