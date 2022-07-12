Home Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Uncategorized

Home electronics are electronic (analog or digital) equipment intended for everyday use, typically in private homes. Home electronics include devices used for entertainment (flatscreen TVs, DVD players, video games, remote control cars, etc.), Communications (telephones, cell phones, e-mail-capable laptops, etc.), And home-office activities (e.G., Desktop computers, printers, paper shredders, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Electronics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Home Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

 

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Home Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Entertainment Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Electronics include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Electrolux, LG Electronics, Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Entertainment Devices

Communications Devices

Home-office Devices

Others

Global Home Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Office & School

Others

Global Home Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Panasonic

Electrolux

LG Electronics

Sony

Hitachi

Toshiba

Huawei

Philips

Hewlett Packard

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool

Haier

Midea Group

Miele

SMEG

Arcelik

iRobot

Hoover Candy Group

Vestel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Home Electronics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Electronics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Electronics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Electronics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Home Electronics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
 

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

