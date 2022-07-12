Home Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Home electronics are electronic (analog or digital) equipment intended for everyday use, typically in private homes. Home electronics include devices used for entertainment (flatscreen TVs, DVD players, video games, remote control cars, etc.), Communications (telephones, cell phones, e-mail-capable laptops, etc.), And home-office activities (e.G., Desktop computers, printers, paper shredders, etc.).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Electronics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Home Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Entertainment Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Electronics include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Electrolux, LG Electronics, Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Home Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Entertainment Devices
Communications Devices
Home-office Devices
Others
Global Home Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Office & School
Others
Global Home Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Home Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Samsung
Xiaomi
Panasonic
Electrolux
LG Electronics
Sony
Hitachi
Toshiba
Huawei
Philips
Hewlett Packard
Robert Bosch
Whirlpool
Haier
Midea Group
Miele
SMEG
Arcelik
iRobot
Hoover Candy Group
Vestel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Home Electronics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Electronics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Electronics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Electronics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Home Electronics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
