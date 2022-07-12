Baby and Child Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Baby and child care products cover skincare, hair care, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Use a gentle formula to protect your baby's and your child's skin from the elements and to keep it hydrated. In addition, the baby and the child edible product must also be non-pollution safety and health.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby and Child Care Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baby and Child Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skin Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baby and Child Care Products include Johnson & Johnson, Danone, Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Babisil Products, Unilever and Cotton Babies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Baby and Child Care Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Hair Care
Toiletries
Food and Beverages
Others
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Retail Stores
Other
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Baby and Child Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Baby and Child Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Danone
Nestle SA
Abbott Nutrition
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark
Babisil Products
Unilever
Cotton Babies
Artsana Group
Beiersdorf
Pigeon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baby and Child Care Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baby and Child Care Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baby and Child Care Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baby and Child Care Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baby and Child Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baby and Child Care Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby and Child Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Baby and Child Care Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby and Child Care Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby and Child Care Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby and Chi
