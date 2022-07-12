Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-internet-of-things-energy-utility-forecast-2022-2028-467

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market was valued at 25980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications include Cisco Systems, Actility, Itron, Fujitsu, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water and Sewage Management

Public Utility Natural Gas Management

Power Grid Management

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

Actility

Itron

Fujitsu

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Oracle

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

SAP

Teradata

Intel

Telit

Uptake

Teltonika Networks

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-internet-of-things-energy-utility-forecast-2022-2028-467

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-internet-of-things-energy-utility-forecast-2022-2028-467

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/