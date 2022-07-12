Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Car electronics and communication systems are accessories in cars that enhance the overall driving experience of vehicle owners in terms of entertainment and connectivity. A wide range of car electronics accessories and communication systems are available in the market each serving different purposes such as car LCDs, car stereos, speakers, GPS systems, and Bluetooth kits among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Electronics & Communication Accessories in Global, including the following market information:

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Car LCDs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Electronics & Communication Accessories include Pioneer, Garmin, Sony, Alpine Electronics, Delphi Automotive, TomTom Internationa, JVC Kenwood, Blaupunkt and Lighterking Enterprise. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Electronics & Communication Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Car LCDs

Car Stereos

Speakers

GPS Systems

Bluetooth Kits

Others

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Electronics & Communication Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Electronics & Communication Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pioneer

Garmin

Sony

Alpine Electronics

Delphi Automotive

TomTom Internationa

JVC Kenwood

Blaupunkt

Lighterking Enterprise

