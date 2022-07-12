Cellular IoT Gateways Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular IoT Gateways in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cellular IoT Gateways market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NB-IoT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellular IoT Gateways include ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Arcadyan Technology, Argela and Aruba Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cellular IoT Gateways companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NB-IoT

NB-LTE-M

4G

LTE

3G

2G

4G

5G

LTE-M

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Military

Retail

BFSI

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cellular IoT Gateways revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cellular IoT Gateways revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADTRAN

AT&T Mobility

Airspan Networks

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo Networks

Arcadyan Technology

Argela

Aruba Networks

Aviat Networks

Marvell

China Mobile

Cisco

Comcast

Contela

Devicescape

Eircom

Ericsson

Huawei

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Kineto Wireless

Korea Telecom

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cellular IoT Gateways Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cellular IoT Gateways Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular IoT Gateways Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

