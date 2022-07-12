Cellular IoT Gateways Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular IoT Gateways in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellular IoT Gateways market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NB-IoT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellular IoT Gateways include ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Arcadyan Technology, Argela and Aruba Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellular IoT Gateways companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NB-IoT
NB-LTE-M
4G
LTE
3G
2G
4G
5G
LTE-M
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Telecommunications
Military
Retail
BFSI
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cellular IoT Gateways revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cellular IoT Gateways revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADTRAN
AT&T Mobility
Airspan Networks
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Aptilo Networks
Arcadyan Technology
Argela
Aruba Networks
Aviat Networks
Marvell
China Mobile
Cisco
Comcast
Contela
Devicescape
Eircom
Ericsson
Huawei
Juniper Networks
KDDI
Kineto Wireless
Korea Telecom
Motorola Solutions
NEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellular IoT Gateways Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cellular IoT Gateways Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular IoT Gateways Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular IoT Gateways Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
