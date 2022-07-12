Lightweight Baby Strollers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Lightweight Baby Stroller, Darling's favorite means of transportation for a walk, is a must-have item when mom takes Darling shopping. However, according to the growth of the baby, use, baby stroller can be divided into many types. Mainly according to the standard load, the general test standard is 9 to 15 kilograms. The average stroller lasts about four to five years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Baby Strollers in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lightweight Baby Strollers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightweight Baby Strollers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Child Stroller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Baby Strollers include CHICCO, Bugaboo, Good Baby, Quinny, Stokke, Britax, Peg Perego, Combi and Graco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lightweight Baby Strollers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-Child Stroller
Multi-Child Stroller
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Under 1 Year Old
1 to 2.5 Years Old
Above 2.5 Years Old
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightweight Baby Strollers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightweight Baby Strollers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightweight Baby Strollers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lightweight Baby Strollers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CHICCO
Bugaboo
Good Baby
Quinny
Stokke
Britax
Peg Perego
Combi
Graco
UPPAbaby
Inglesina
Silver Cross
Emmaljunga
Babyzen
Jane
BabyJogger
Cosatto
ABC Design
Mybaby
BBH
Ningbo Shenma Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightweight Baby Strollers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightweight Baby Strollers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Baby Strollers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Baby Strollers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Baby Strollers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightweight Baby Strollers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweig
