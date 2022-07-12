Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In today?s world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Data Loss Prevention in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Data Loss Prevention market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network DLP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Data Loss Prevention include CipherCloud, McAfee, Trustwave, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, Digital Guardian, Skyhigh Networks, Blue Coat Systems and Cisco Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Data Loss Prevention companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage DLP

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CipherCloud

McAfee

Trustwave

Check Point Software Technologies

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Skyhigh Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Cisco Systems

Code Green Networks

Zecurion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Data Loss Prevention Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies

