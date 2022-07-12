Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In today?s world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Data Loss Prevention in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Data Loss Prevention market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Network DLP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Data Loss Prevention include CipherCloud, McAfee, Trustwave, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, Digital Guardian, Skyhigh Networks, Blue Coat Systems and Cisco Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud Data Loss Prevention companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Network DLP
Endpoint DLP
Storage DLP
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government And Defence
Manufacturing
Retail And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Others
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CipherCloud
McAfee
Trustwave
Check Point Software Technologies
Symantec
Digital Guardian
Skyhigh Networks
Blue Coat Systems
Cisco Systems
Code Green Networks
Zecurion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Data Loss Prevention Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Data Loss Prevention Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Companies
