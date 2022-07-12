Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) include Amazon Web Services, Bluelock, Broadcom, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard, Logicworks and GoGrid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock

Broadcom

Cloud Scaling

Datapipe

Rackspace

Hewlett Packard

Logicworks

GoGrid

Layeredtech

Verizon

Savvis

OpSource

NaviSite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Players in Global Market



