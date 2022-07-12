Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) include Amazon Web Services, Bluelock, Broadcom, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard, Logicworks and GoGrid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government And Defence
Manufacturing
Retail And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Others
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon Web Services
Bluelock
Broadcom
Cloud Scaling
Datapipe
Rackspace
Hewlett Packard
Logicworks
GoGrid
Layeredtech
Verizon
Savvis
OpSource
NaviSite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Players in Global Market
