Gym Floor Covers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gym floor covers can be a carpet-based protection system or is a large plastic tarp, similar to a painters tarp. Gym floor covers help to protect high performance floors from damage during school assemblies or other special events.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gym Floor Covers in global, including the following market information:

Global Gym Floor Covers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gym Floor Covers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Gym Floor Covers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gym Floor Covers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Duty Carpet Covers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gym Floor Covers include GymGuard, Covermaster, Draper, AALCO Manufacturing, Electra Tarp, Nora Systems, ZFloor, Humane Manufacturing and Gerflor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gym Floor Covers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gym Floor Covers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy Duty Carpet Covers

Light Duty Carpet Covers

Global Gym Floor Covers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Other

Global Gym Floor Covers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gym Floor Covers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gym Floor Covers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gym Floor Covers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Gym Floor Covers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GymGuard

Covermaster

Draper

AALCO Manufacturing

Electra Tarp

Nora Systems

ZFloor

Humane Manufacturing

Gerflor

SignaSports

GRIZZLY MAT

Mancino Mats

Truco Ghana

Forbo Flooring Systems

Climbmat

Polyfabrics

Dinoflex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gym Floor Covers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gym Floor Covers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gym Floor Covers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gym Floor Covers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gym Floor Covers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gym Floor Covers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gym Floor Covers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gym Floor Covers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gym Floor Covers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gym Floor Covers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Floor Covers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gym Floor Covers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Floor Covers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gym Floor Covers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

