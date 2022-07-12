Gym Floor Covers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gym floor covers can be a carpet-based protection system or is a large plastic tarp, similar to a painters tarp. Gym floor covers help to protect high performance floors from damage during school assemblies or other special events.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gym Floor Covers in global, including the following market information:
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Gym Floor Covers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gym Floor Covers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Duty Carpet Covers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gym Floor Covers include GymGuard, Covermaster, Draper, AALCO Manufacturing, Electra Tarp, Nora Systems, ZFloor, Humane Manufacturing and Gerflor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gym Floor Covers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gym Floor Covers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Duty Carpet Covers
Light Duty Carpet Covers
Global Gym Floor Covers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Other
Global Gym Floor Covers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gym Floor Covers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gym Floor Covers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gym Floor Covers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Gym Floor Covers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GymGuard
Covermaster
Draper
AALCO Manufacturing
Electra Tarp
Nora Systems
ZFloor
Humane Manufacturing
Gerflor
SignaSports
GRIZZLY MAT
Mancino Mats
Truco Ghana
Forbo Flooring Systems
Climbmat
Polyfabrics
Dinoflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gym Floor Covers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gym Floor Covers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gym Floor Covers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gym Floor Covers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gym Floor Covers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gym Floor Covers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gym Floor Covers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gym Floor Covers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gym Floor Covers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gym Floor Covers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gym Floor Covers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Floor Covers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gym Floor Covers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Floor Covers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gym Floor Covers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Gym Floor Covers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and China Gym Floor Covers Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Gym Floor Covers Sales Market Report 2021