Aerobic Mats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerobic Mats in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerobic Mats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerobic Mats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aerobic Mats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerobic Mats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Aerobic Mats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerobic Mats include Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare and Hosa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerobic Mats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerobic Mats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerobic Mats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Aerobic Mats

Rubber Aerobic Mats

TPE Aerobic Mats

Other

Global Aerobic Mats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerobic Mats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Aerobic Mats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerobic Mats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerobic Mats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerobic Mats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerobic Mats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aerobic Mats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerobic Mats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerobic Mats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerobic Mats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerobic Mats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerobic Mats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerobic Mats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerobic Mats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerobic Mats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerobic Mats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerobic Mats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerobic Mats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerobic Mats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerobic Mats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerobic Mats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerobic Mats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerobic Mats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerobic Mats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PVC Aerobic Mats

4.1.3 Rubber Aerobic Mats

4.1

