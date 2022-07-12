Contact Center Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Market globalization have enforced businesses to expand their operations across multiple regions and thereby fulfil their consumer demand. Businesses have customer interaction centers where professionals interact with customers and address their enquires on daily basis. Thus, a huge amount of enquires are generated during the conversion of sales between the business and customers. Businesses are finding it difficult to manage these enquires in the form of information and storage of data. Further, due to technological advancement in contact channel, the interaction between the customer and contact center have increased through voice, email and messaging. A contact center system is software based system which enables automatic contact routing facility during high amount of customer enquiries. The contact center system also involves additional services such as voice portal, quality monitoring system, outbound dialers, workforce management, interactive voice response (IVR) and analytical services. This helps contact center professionals to address customer concerns within less time and thereby increase their satisfaction level.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Center Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Contact Center Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contact Center Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contact Center Systems include Cisco Systems, 3CLogic, Aspect Software, Genesys, Five9, Oracle, IBM and InContact, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contact Center Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contact Center Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Contact Center Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On Premise

Global Contact Center Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Contact Center Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Financial Services

Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Transportation Sector

Global Contact Center Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Contact Center Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contact Center Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contact Center Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

3CLogic

Aspect Software

Genesys

Five9

Oracle

IBM

InContact

