Contextual Marketing Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
To get personalized marketing there are some fundamental challenges to overcome these days. To get this personalized marketing on point one needs some information like the right context and a real time understanding of each customer. Getting to these information is a difficult task but contextual marketing solutions in the market has made this as easy as going for one to one marketing. People in the traditional approach used to bombard the customers with messages based on the scattered data which they receive, but due to the advent of contextual marketing solutions with every search, browse, e-mail open, or site visit, individual customers tells about its need or intent at that moment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contextual Marketing Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contextual Marketing Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contextual Marketing Solution include Google, Vjginteractive, Kontera, Microsoft, Clicksor, BidVertiser, Chitika, EClickZ and Hsoub, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contextual Marketing Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud
On-Premises
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Banking
Professional Services
Manufacturing
Telecommunications
Consumer Products
Others
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contextual Marketing Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contextual Marketing Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vjginteractive
Kontera
Microsoft
Clicksor
BidVertiser
Chitika
EClickZ
Hsoub
Infolinks
Adobe
Marketo
IBM
Oracle
Teradata
SDL
Act-On Software
Infor
SAP
Infosys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contextual Marketing Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contextual Marketing Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contextual Marketing Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Contextual Marketing Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Contextual Marketing Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contextual Marketing Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contextual Marketing Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
