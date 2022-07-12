Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The increasing role of the mobile technology and crisis incident management is taking a new shape. The surging number of disaster and crisis management situations have driven several governments and private stakeholders towards mobile technology. Today mobile based communication platforms are an integral part of the crisis/ incident management market. The android based crisis and incident management apps are flooding the market. The governments and private players of this segment are moving towards advanced crisis/incident management platforms to increase the public outreach. The crisis/ incident management tools are mostly used during the time of the crisis to keep all the responders and stakeholders in sync. It only reduces the response time but it also creates a significant impact through a proper channel. The crisis/ incident management platform is a massive network of communication which is established during a crisis situation. The network provides a two-way communication channel and coordinates effectively with different key departments. The crisis/incident management platforms do have the capability to aid proper responsive and rescue measures during an emergency. The crisis/ incident management platforms can establish a fast paced communication channel for internal as well as for external communication. Some of the most the advanced economies of the world have pumped in millions to develop a proper and healthy crisis/incident management platform to control any unprecedented development of a crisis. The countries like US and Australia and many other developing nations have curated advanced crisis/incident management platform to minimise the fallout of a disaster. The international emergency control agencies are relying on automation rather than manual labour. The crisis/incident management platforms are gaining ground in the international market. The market of the crisis/incident platforms is surging as the world is combating with multiple disaster scenarios. Frequent terror attacks, a slew of natural calamities and better disaster management awareness is driving the need for the crisis/ incident management platforms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crisis/Incident Management Platforms in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crisis/Incident Management Platforms include Storm Eye, Real Time Warning and Disaster Alert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crisis/Incident Management Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On Premise

Cloud

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Red Cross

Others

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crisis/Incident Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crisis/Incident Management Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Storm Eye

Real Time Warning

Disaster Alert

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crisis/Inci

