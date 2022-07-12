Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Critical infrastructure comprised of all of the computer systems that could be targets of threats, industrial surveillance and politically motivated disruption. The power grid, railways, nuclear energy plants, water supply, etc. are the critical infrastructure that needs protection from cyber-attacks. Attacks on these networks can result in loss of life, threatening to public safety, attack on national security, or environmental disasters. So, in order to avoid these attacks, critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security is implemented in industrial plants. SCADA systems are mainly used in industrial applications in order to control the network system to avoid threats or attacks. SCADA networks are mostly used in critical infrastructure to control the water treatment, oil pipelines, smart grid, and chemical manufacturing plants. The convergence of control networks with public and critical networks potentially exposes the control systems to additional security vulnerabilities. Use of wireless technology in critical systems expose vulnerable to attacks. Critical infrastructures strongly rely on systems and networks built over computing technologies and information systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security include Airbus, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Teltronic, Raytheon and Huawei Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On Premise
Cloud
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Airports
Hospitals
Highways & Bridges
Railway infrastructures
BFSI
Defense
Government infrastructures
Others
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Airbus
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Honeywell International
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
Teltronic
Raytheon
Huawei Technologies
Hexagon
Johnson Controls International
Thales
Motorola Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Critic
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/