Crowd Funding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The term Crowd funding refers to a collection of funds for any venture or project through various sources like equity and non-equity, the platform for collecting funds can be the internet and other social media. These crowd funding platforms help investors to meet entrepreneurs in need of funds for their ventures. Mostly, none- equity sector can be considered as the main source of crowd funding rather than equity sector. The crowd funding market had started in the early or mid of 2000?s, and since then it has noticed an enormous growth owing to the increase of Start-Ups and many new projects globally.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crowd Funding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crowd Funding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crowd Funding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Equity Sources Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crowd Funding include Crowd Cube Capital, Seedrs, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, CircleUp Network and MicroVentures Marketplace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crowd Funding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crowd Funding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowd Funding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Equity Sources
Equity Sources
Global Crowd Funding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowd Funding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Global Crowd Funding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crowd Funding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crowd Funding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crowd Funding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crowd Cube Capital
Seedrs
Kickstarter
Indiegogo
GoFundMe
Fundable
CircleUp Network
MicroVentures Marketplace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crowd Funding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crowd Funding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crowd Funding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crowd Funding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crowd Funding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crowd Funding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crowd Funding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crowd Funding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crowd Funding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crowd Funding Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowd Funding Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crowd Funding Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowd Funding Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Crowd Funding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-Equity Sources
