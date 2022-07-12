Global Kids Travel Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Kids Travel Bags market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kids Travel Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Trolley
Backpack
Others
Segment by Application
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
By Company
Samsonite
Trunki
Smiggle
Carter
Elodie Details
Mattel
Sanrio
TOMY
Babymel
IQ Toy
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Kids Travel Bags Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trolley
1.2.3 Backpack
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Kids Travel Bags Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Kids Travel Bags by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Kids Travel Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Kids Travel Bags Sales Market Share
