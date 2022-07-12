Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Many organisations view customer engagement as a key USP to distinguish themselves from their competition. However, as the number of communication channels and devices increases manifold, so does the challenge of engaging them effectively to deliver contextual, consistent and personalised service. The Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market helps companies enrich customer interactions, optimise their workforce and thereby improve business processes. By doing this, they benefit from greater customer loyalty, improved performance and revenue and lesser risks and operating costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization in Global, including the following market information:
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization include Verint, Calabrio, Aspect, Avaya and Genesys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Verint
Calabrio
Aspect
Avaya
Genesys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
