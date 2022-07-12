DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A DDI is a vital tool for the organization, as the organization is expanding in terms of merger and acquisition and others, which is expected to arouse the need for better security infrastructure, new IP address and others. So to manage IP address significantly across the network, the enterprises are needing the DDI solution. The solution provides the organization with a tool to efficiently manage the various tasks associated with IP address management and also assist in managing the DNS and DHCP services across the network. The diversified business structure, increasing global presence, requirement of multiple language supports needs the appropriate DDI solution to manage their multiple IP addresses across various locations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions market was valued at 1614.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4449.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions include Men & Mice, Infoblox, BT Diamond, BlueCat Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, EfficientIP, ApplianSys, Incognito Software Systems and INVETICO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small And Medium Sized Enterprise
Large Enterprises
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Men & Mice
Infoblox
BT Diamond
BlueCat Networks
Alcatel-Lucent
EfficientIP
ApplianSys
Incognito Software Systems
INVETICO
SolarWinds
6connect
Apteriks
Avi Networks
BT
Cisco Systems
FusionLayer
Crypton Computers
Nexnet Solutions
TCPWave
ZOHO
Microsoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
China DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027