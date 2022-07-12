Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chelated micronutrients are produced by altering positively charged cat-ions to negatively charged molecules. As soil itself is negatively charged, it repels negatively charged molecules of chelated micronutrients, making it easily available for uptake by plants.Chelated iron micronutrient is mostly used in calcareous (high pH) soils and soils low in organic matter.High intensive farming and modern fertilizers have caused depletion of various micronutrients from the soil, which are essential for healthy plant growth.Iron deficiency in plants causes chlorosis due to poor chlorophyll synthesis and also affects lignin formation, energy transfer and nitrogen reduction and fixation in plants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient in global, including the following market information:

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/162327/global-chelatediron-agricultural-micronutrient-market-2022-2028-314

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient include Nutrien, Yara International, AkzoNobel, Compass Minerals International, BASF, Monsanto, Bayer, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions and Land OLakes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Inorganic

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrien

Yara International

AkzoNobel

Compass Minerals International

BASF

Monsanto

Bayer

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Land OLakes

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta International

The Mosaic

Baicor

Brandt Consolidated

Grow More

KayFlo

Micnelf USA

Nutra-Flo

Stoller USA

Verdesian Life Sciences

DuPont

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162327/global-chelatediron-agricultural-micronutrient-market-2022-2028-314

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162327/global-chelatediron-agricultural-micronutrient-market-2022-2028-314

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/