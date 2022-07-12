Aluminium Screw Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum screw caps are used to close glass bottles containing mineral and natural waters, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and technical contents or juices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Screw Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Aluminium Screw Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Screw Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Screw Caps include Closure Systems International (CSI), RMD Group, Guala Closure Group, Herti, Unifol Ltd., Pirlo Group, MALA Closure Systems, Tecnocap and Berry Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Screw Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
21-40 mm
41-60 mm
61-80 mm
81-100 mm
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Medicine
Pesticide
Veterinary Medicine
Other
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Screw Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Screw Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Screw Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Aluminium Screw Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Closure Systems International (CSI)
RMD Group
Guala Closure Group
Herti
Unifol Ltd.
Pirlo Group
MALA Closure Systems
Tecnocap
Berry Global
Amcor
Hon Chuan Group
Shining aluminium packaging
Daye Guoguan Bottle Caps Manufacturing
Canzhou Xingchem Glass Product
Elemental Container Inc
Shandong Lipeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Screw Caps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Screw Caps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Screw Caps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Screw Caps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Screw Caps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Screw Caps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Screw Caps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Screw Caps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Screw Caps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and China Aluminium Screw Caps Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Aluminium Screw Caps Sales Market Report 2021