Digital Signature Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As a certain level of secrecy is required in legal proceedings, digital signature technology can be of great help in this field. A digital signature is generated using specific software and devices and ensures security of data once a document has been digitally signed. This ensures greater security to the party signing the document as well as to the one receiving it and it authenticates the identity of both the parties. The software generates a digital signature, which is unique to the person linked to the executive document in a way that if it is changed, it becomes invalid; and hence the digital signature enables the party to know that the integrity of the said document has been compromised. Digitally signed documents have a great potential in the legal field, thereby aiding the growth of the digital signature software market during the assessment period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Signature Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Signature Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Signature Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Signature Software include VASCO Data Security International, RightSignature, SERTIFI, Identrust, Entrust Datacard, Cryptolog, Ascertia, Comsigntrust and Secured Signing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Signature Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Signature Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Signature Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Services

Global Digital Signature Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Signature Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Defense

Government

Retail And Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Education

IT And Telecom

Others

Global Digital Signature Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Signature Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Signature Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Signature Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VASCO Data Security International

RightSignature

SERTIFI

Identrust

Entrust Datacard

Cryptolog

Ascertia

Comsigntrust

Secured Signing

Integrated Media Management

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Signature Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Signature Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Signature Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Signature Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Signature Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Signature Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Signature Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Signature Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Signature Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Signature Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Signature Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Signature Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Signature Software Companies

