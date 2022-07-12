Coir Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coir is a natural fiber, which is extracted from the husk of the coconut. It is the fibrous material found between the hard, internal shell and the outer coat of a coconut. Coir is native to the Asia Pacific region, specifically India and Srilanka, where coconut is produced in a large quantity and exported across the world. Currently, the global annual production of coir is 650 000 tones. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. Over 50% of the coir produced annually throughout the world is consumed in the developing countries. Recently, countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam and certain Caribbean countries have started to supply coir to the global market on a large scale.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coir in global, including the following market information:
Global Coir Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coir Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coir companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coir market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brown Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coir include Geewin Exim, SMS Exporters, Sai Cocopeat Export, Kumaran Coir, Allwin Coir, Travancore Cocotuft, BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES and Classic Coir, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coir manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coir Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coir Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Brown Fiber
White Fiber
Global Coir Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coir Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Agriculture
Upholstery
Fishing
Carpentry
Global Coir Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coir Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coir revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coir revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coir sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coir sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Geewin Exim
SMS Exporters
Sai Cocopeat Export
Kumaran Coir
Allwin Coir
Travancore Cocotuft
BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES
Classic Coir
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coir Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coir Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coir Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coir Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coir Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coir Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coir Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coir Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coir Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coir Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coir Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coir Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coir Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coir Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coir Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coir Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coir Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Brown Fiber
4.1.3 White Fiber
4.2 By Type – Global Coir Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Coir Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global Coir Revenue, 2023-202
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/