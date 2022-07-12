Document Databases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Earlier, every organization used relational databases which required a predefined schema to store data. Today, due to the increasing awareness of big data analytics and cloud, data has become an integral part of every organization. Everyday huge amount of data is created, distributed and collated to make a business decision. With the evolution of document databases, storing data and their manipulation became easy. It enables a user to store unstructured or semi-structured data easily in the form of records that describes the data in a document as well as the actual data.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Document Databases in Global, including the following market information:

Global Document Databases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Document Databases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Key-Value Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Document Databases include Couchbase, MongoDB, Amazon, MarkLogic, Aerospike, Neo Technology, Basho Technologies, DataStax and Oracle and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Document Databases companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Document Databases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Document Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Key-Value

Column Oriented

Document Stored

Graph Based

Global Document Databases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Document Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Retail

IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Global Document Databases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Document Databases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Document Databases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Document Databases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Couchbase

MongoDB

Amazon

MarkLogic

Aerospike

Neo Technology

Basho Technologies

DataStax

Oracle

MapR Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Document Databases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Document Databases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Document Databases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Document Databases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Document Databases Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Document Databases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Document Databases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Document Databases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Document Databases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Document Databases Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Document Databases Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Document Databases Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Document Databases Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Document Databases Market

