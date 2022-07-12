Elder Care Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Elder care service providers are continuously growing due to rising number of older patients suffering from disabilities and improving day care facilities. Hence, companies are more focused in wireless connectivity and advanced devices to deliver healthcare services. In order to meet customer needs, elder care service companies are entering into various private care centres because older people tend to choose living in care facilities with specialized services requirements, which are provided in private care centres. Chronic conditions of elderly and preventive care technology are opening up niche markets. Moreover, the driving factor of such day care facilities is the overall cost of the setup, which is comparatively less than hospitalization. The day care facility is provided for 10-12 hours a day and is also expected to fuel elder care services market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elder Care Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Elder Care Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elder Care Services market was valued at 416740 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 488540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Home-Based Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elder Care Services include Benesse Style Care, Econ Healthcare, Epoch Elder Care, St Luke's ElderCare, Latin America Home Health Care, Samvedna Senior Care, ApnaCare Latin America, Nichiigakkan and Golden Years Hospital, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Elder Care Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elder Care Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elder Care Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Home-Based Care

Community-Based Care

Institutional Care

Global Elder Care Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elder Care Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Community

Gerocomium

Others

Global Elder Care Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Elder Care Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elder Care Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elder Care Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Benesse Style Care

Econ Healthcare

Epoch Elder Care

St Luke's ElderCare

Latin America Home Health Care

Samvedna Senior Care

ApnaCare Latin America

Nichiigakkan

Golden Years Hospital

Orange Valley Healthcare

NTUC Health Co-Operative

GoldenCare

Carewell-Service

RIEI

SNCF

Cascade Healthcare

Millennia Personal Care Services

Rosewood Care

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home

United Medicare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elder Care Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elder Care Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elder Care Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elder Care Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elder Care Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elder Care Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elder Care Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elder Care Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Elder Care Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Elder Care Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elder Care Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elder Care Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elder Care Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Elder Care S

