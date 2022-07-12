Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cresols is an aromatic organic compound and obtained from coal tar or petroleum as a mixture of three stereoisomers i.e. Ortho Cresols, Meta Cresols and Para Cresols. It is generally referred as tricresol or cresolic acid and very toxic in nature. It is a strong dermal irritant and on inhalation by human, it may cause serious hazards such as dryness, nasal constriction, and throat irritation among others. However it is widely used for variety of applications such as disinfectants, antiseptics, preservative and agrochemicals among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/162348/global-cresols-market-2022-2028-249

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ortho Cresols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) include Atul, Sasol Phenolics, Mitsui Chemicals, Dakota Gasification, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Saudi Basic Industries, Sokolovska Uhelna, Rütgers Chemicals and C-Chem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ortho Cresols

Meta Cresols

Para Cresols

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Antioxidants

Preservatives

Others

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atul

Sasol Phenolics

Mitsui Chemicals

Dakota Gasification

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Saudi Basic Industries

Sokolovska Uhelna

Rütgers Chemicals

C-Chem

Lanxess

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162348/global-cresols-market-2022-2028-249

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and Para-Cresols) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cresols (Ortho-Cresols, Meta-Cresols, and P

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162348/global-cresols-market-2022-2028-249

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/