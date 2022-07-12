Packaging Containerboard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Containerboard is the material used to make corrugated boxes ? commonly known as cardboard. It is the most frequently used packaging material because it is versatile, lightweight, strong and made from a renewable resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Containerboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaging Containerboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaging Containerboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Packaging Containerboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaging Containerboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Virgin Cellulose Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaging Containerboard include Georgia- Pacific Corp, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products Company, Klabin, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi, International Paper and Pratt Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packaging Containerboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaging Containerboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Virgin Cellulose Fiber

Recycled Fiber

Others

Global Packaging Containerboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Durable/non-durable goods

Medical

Electronics

Textiles

Pharma

Others

Global Packaging Containerboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Packaging Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaging Containerboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaging Containerboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaging Containerboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Packaging Containerboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georgia- Pacific Corp

Stora Enso

Sonoco Products Company

Klabin

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi

International Paper

Pratt Industries

DS Smith

BillerudKorsn?s AB

SCA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaging Containerboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaging Containerboard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaging Containerboard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaging Containerboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaging Containerboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaging Containerboard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaging Containerboard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaging Containerboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaging Containerboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaging Containerboard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaging Containerboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Containerboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging Containerboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Containerboard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaging Containerboard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Containerboard Companies

4 S

