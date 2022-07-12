Paper Shipping Sacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper shipping sacks, also known as multi-wall paper sacks, are often used as containers to ship bulk materials such as animal feed, flour and cement. Most paper shipping sacks are made from several layers of sack Kraft paper, which is elastic and tear-resistant, a printed external layer, and inner plies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Shipping Sacks in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Paper Shipping Sacks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Shipping Sacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Mouth Paper Sacks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Shipping Sacks include WestRock, International Paper Company, Westrock, Evergreen, Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, Sappi Ltd. and DS Smith, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Shipping Sacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Mouth Paper Sacks

Valve Paper Sacks

Others

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Feed

Chemicals

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WestRock

International Paper Company

Evergreen

Packaging Corporation of America

Amcor Ltd.

Mondi Group

Sappi Ltd.

DS Smith

Sonoco Corporation

Clearwater Inc.

Carauster Industries Inc.

Tetra PaK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paper Shipping Sacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paper Shipping Sacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paper Shipping Sacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Shipping Sacks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Shipping Sacks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

