Paper Shipping Sacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper shipping sacks, also known as multi-wall paper sacks, are often used as containers to ship bulk materials such as animal feed, flour and cement. Most paper shipping sacks are made from several layers of sack Kraft paper, which is elastic and tear-resistant, a printed external layer, and inner plies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Shipping Sacks in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Paper Shipping Sacks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Shipping Sacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Mouth Paper Sacks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Shipping Sacks include WestRock, International Paper Company, Westrock, Evergreen, Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, Sappi Ltd. and DS Smith, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Shipping Sacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Mouth Paper Sacks
Valve Paper Sacks
Others
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Feed
Chemicals
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Paper Shipping Sacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WestRock
International Paper Company
Westrock
Evergreen
Packaging Corporation of America
Amcor Ltd.
Mondi Group
Sappi Ltd.
DS Smith
Sonoco Corporation
Clearwater Inc.
Carauster Industries Inc.
Tetra PaK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Shipping Sacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Shipping Sacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Shipping Sacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Shipping Sacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Shipping Sacks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Shipping Sacks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Shipping Sacks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
Global and Japan Paper Shipping Sacks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
