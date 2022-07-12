Global Snacking Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Snacking market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Snacking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Confectionery

Salted Snacking

Bakery Snacking

Specialty & Frozen Snacking

Dried Fruit

Soy Products

Seafood Products

Meat Products

Others

Segment by Application

Convenience Store

Chain Store

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Wholesalers

The Grocery Store

E-tailers

Online Flagship Store

Other

By Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Kellogg Company

Nestle

ConAgra Food

Calbee

Frito Lay

PepsiCo

Hormel Foods

Sargento Foods

J&J Snack Foods

Tohato

Ferrero

General Mills

Three Squirrels

Panpan

Ryohin Keikaku

Want-want

Beijing Sudao Food Industry

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Snacking Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Snacking Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Confectionery

1.2.3 Salted Snacking

1.2.4 Bakery Snacking

1.2.5 Specialty & Frozen Snacking

1.2.6 Dried Fruit

1.2.7 Soy Products

1.2.8 Seafood Products

1.2.9 Meat Products

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Snacking Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Convenience Store

1.3.3 Chain Store

1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.5 Wholesalers

1.3.6 The Grocery Store

1.3.7 E-tailers

1.3.8 Online Flagship Store

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Snacking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Snacking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Snacking Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Snacking Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Snacking Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Snacking by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Snacking Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Snacking Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Snacking Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Mid

