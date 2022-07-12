Global Snacking Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Snacking market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Snacking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Confectionery
Salted Snacking
Bakery Snacking
Specialty & Frozen Snacking
Dried Fruit
Soy Products
Seafood Products
Meat Products
Others
Segment by Application
Convenience Store
Chain Store
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Wholesalers
The Grocery Store
E-tailers
Online Flagship Store
Other
By Company
Kraft Heinz Company
Kellogg Company
Nestle
ConAgra Food
Calbee
Frito Lay
PepsiCo
Hormel Foods
Sargento Foods
J&J Snack Foods
Tohato
Ferrero
General Mills
Three Squirrels
Panpan
Ryohin Keikaku
Want-want
Beijing Sudao Food Industry
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Snacking Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Snacking Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Confectionery
1.2.3 Salted Snacking
1.2.4 Bakery Snacking
1.2.5 Specialty & Frozen Snacking
1.2.6 Dried Fruit
1.2.7 Soy Products
1.2.8 Seafood Products
1.2.9 Meat Products
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Snacking Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Convenience Store
1.3.3 Chain Store
1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.5 Wholesalers
1.3.6 The Grocery Store
1.3.7 E-tailers
1.3.8 Online Flagship Store
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Snacking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Snacking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Snacking Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Snacking Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Snacking Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Snacking by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Snacking Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Snacking Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Snacking Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Mid
