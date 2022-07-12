Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nail Clippers & Trimmers in global, including the following market information:

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nail Clippers & Trimmers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nail Clippers & Trimmers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nail Clippers & Trimmers include RIMEI, THREE SEVEN, KAI, Zwilling, Zhangxiaoquan, St. Allen, Greenbell, Nghia Nippers and Klhip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nail Clippers & Trimmers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Others

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Human Beings

Animals

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nail Clippers & Trimmers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nail Clippers & Trimmers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nail Clippers & Trimmers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nail Clippers & Trimmers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nail Clippers & Trimmers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RIMEI

THREE SEVEN

KAI

Zwilling

Zhangxiaoquan

St. Allen

Greenbell

Nghia Nippers

Klhip

Wuesthof

Victorinox

Suwada

Bocas

Kowell

Boyou

Kooba

ClipPro

Gebrueder Nippes

Kobos

