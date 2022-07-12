Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Containers for Food and Beverage Sector market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
By Material
Paper & Board
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
By Product
Storage Containers
Takeaway Containers
Cups and Bottles
Cans and Jars
Segment by Application
Grain Mill Products
Dairy Goods
Fruits & Vegetables
Bakery Products
Meat Processed Products
Beer
Carbonated Drinks
Energy Drinks
Other
By Company
Silgan
Ball Corporation
Bemis
Ardagh
Berry PlasticsCaraustar Industries
Graham Packaging
Sealed Air Corporation
Wihuri
Coveris
Lock&Lock
Huhtamaki
Sabert
Printpack Incorporated
Visy Proprietary Limited
Tupperware
Consolidated Container
Reynolds
PakPlast
LINPAC Packaging Limited
Chuo Kagaku
Placon
ALPLA
Amcor
OXO
Rubbermaid
Hebei Boqiang
Beijing Yuekang
Joseph Joseph
Ningbo Linhua
Avio Pack
Genpak
Ring Container Technologies
EMSA
Leyiduo
World Kitchen-snapware
Serioplast
Bonson
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper & Board
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Glass
1.2.5 Metal
1.2.6 Flexible Packaging
1.2.7 Rigid Packaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Grain Mill Products
1.3.3 Dairy Goods
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Bakery Products
1.3.6 Meat Processed Products
1.3.7 Beer
1.3.8 Carbonated Drinks
1.3.9 Energy Drinks
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Containers for Food and Beverage Sector by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue by Region
