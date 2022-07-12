Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Containers for Food and Beverage Sector market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

By Material

Paper & Board

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

By Product

Storage Containers

Takeaway Containers

Cups and Bottles

Cans and Jars

Segment by Application

Grain Mill Products

Dairy Goods

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery Products

Meat Processed Products

Beer

Carbonated Drinks

Energy Drinks

Other

By Company

Silgan

Ball Corporation

Bemis

Ardagh

Berry PlasticsCaraustar Industries

Graham Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation

Wihuri

Coveris

Lock&Lock

Huhtamaki

Sabert

Printpack Incorporated

Visy Proprietary Limited

Tupperware

Consolidated Container

Reynolds

PakPlast

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Chuo Kagaku

Placon

ALPLA

Amcor

OXO

Rubbermaid

Hebei Boqiang

Beijing Yuekang

Joseph Joseph

Ningbo Linhua

Avio Pack

Genpak

Ring Container Technologies

EMSA

Leyiduo

World Kitchen-snapware

Serioplast

Bonson

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Paper & Board

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Flexible Packaging

1.2.7 Rigid Packaging

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Grain Mill Products

1.3.3 Dairy Goods

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Bakery Products

1.3.6 Meat Processed Products

1.3.7 Beer

1.3.8 Carbonated Drinks

1.3.9 Energy Drinks

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Containers for Food and Beverage Sector by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Containers for Food and Beverage Sector Revenue by Region



