Sports Apparel and Footwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Apparel and Footwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sports Apparel and Footwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Apparel and Footwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sports Footwear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Apparel and Footwear include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Apparel and Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sports Footwear

Sports Apparel

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Amateur Athletics

Professional Sports Footwear

Streetstyle

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Apparel and Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Apparel and Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Apparel and Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sports Apparel and Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Li Ning

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

Anta

361?

Peak

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Guirenniao

Kappa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Apparel and Footwear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Apparel and Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Apparel and Footwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Apparel and Footwear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Apparel and Footwear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Apparel and Footwear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

