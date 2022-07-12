Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable Colored Contact Lens allow you to change your eye color and create a look that’s subtle, bold or anywhere in between ? whether you want to enhance your everyday look or rock a crazy design for Halloween and other special occasions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Colored Contact Lens in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Colored Contact Lens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Colored Contact Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultra-thin Type: CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Colored Contact Lens include Coopervision, Novartis, Bausch & Lomb, CAMAX OPTICAL CORP, GINKO INTERNATION, Largan Medical Co.,Ltd, Geo Medical Contact Lenses, OLENS and NEO Vision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Colored Contact Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultra-thin Type:
Standard Type: 0.04 ? 0.09mm
Thick Type:> 0.09mm
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Others
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Colored Contact Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Colored Contact Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Colored Contact Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Colored Contact Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coopervision
Novartis
Bausch & Lomb
CAMAX OPTICAL CORP
GINKO INTERNATION
Largan Medical Co.,Ltd
Geo Medical Contact Lenses
OLENS
NEO Vision
EOS
ICK
Ifairycon
SEED
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Colored Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Colored Contact Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Colored Contact Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Colored Contact Lens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Colored Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Colored Conta
