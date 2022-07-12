Insights on the Conductive Filament Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Conductive Filament market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Conductive Filament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Conductive Filament Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Conductive Filament market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Conductive Filament market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PLA Filament accounting for % of the Conductive Filament global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Aerospace was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358505/conductive-filament

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Conductive Filament performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Conductive Filament type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Conductive Filament?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

PLA Filament

ABS Filament

TPU Filament

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Cultural Creativity

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ProtoPlant

NinjaTek

Sunlu

Recreus

Amolen

3dk.berlin

Multi3D

Black Magic 3D

Jaycar

AddNorth

Formfutura

Vexma

Stratasys

3D Systems

Taulman3D

MyMatSolutions

3ntr

Polymaker

Shenzhen eSUN Industrial

Tiertime

Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Conductive Filament by Platform

3 Conductive Filament by Application

4 Global Conductive Filament Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Conductive Filament Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Conductive Filament Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Conductive Filament Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Conductive Filament Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Conductive Filament Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Conductive Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Conductive Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Conductive Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Conductive Filament Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Conductive Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Conductive Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Conductive Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Conductive Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Conductive Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Conductive Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ProtoPlant

7.1.1 ProtoPlant Corporation Information

7.1.2 ProtoPlant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ProtoPlant Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ProtoPlant Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.1.5 ProtoPlant Recent Development

7.2 NinjaTek

7.2.1 NinjaTek Corporation Information

7.2.2 NinjaTek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NinjaTek Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NinjaTek Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.2.5 NinjaTek Recent Development

7.3 Sunlu

7.3.1 Sunlu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sunlu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sunlu Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sunlu Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.3.5 Sunlu Recent Development

7.4 Recreus

7.4.1 Recreus Corporation Information

7.4.2 Recreus Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Recreus Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Recreus Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.4.5 Recreus Recent Development

7.5 Amolen

7.5.1 Amolen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amolen Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Amolen Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Amolen Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.5.5 Amolen Recent Development

7.6 3dk.berlin

7.6.1 3dk.berlin Corporation Information

7.6.2 3dk.berlin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3dk.berlin Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3dk.berlin Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.6.5 3dk.berlin Recent Development

7.7 Multi3D

7.7.1 Multi3D Corporation Information

7.7.2 Multi3D Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Multi3D Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Multi3D Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.7.5 Multi3D Recent Development

7.8 Black Magic 3D

7.8.1 Black Magic 3D Corporation Information

7.8.2 Black Magic 3D Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Black Magic 3D Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Black Magic 3D Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.8.5 Black Magic 3D Recent Development

7.9 Jaycar

7.9.1 Jaycar Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jaycar Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jaycar Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jaycar Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.9.5 Jaycar Recent Development

7.10 AddNorth

7.10.1 AddNorth Corporation Information

7.10.2 AddNorth Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 AddNorth Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 AddNorth Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.10.5 AddNorth Recent Development

7.11 Formfutura

7.11.1 Formfutura Corporation Information

7.11.2 Formfutura Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Formfutura Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Formfutura Conductive Filament Products Offered

7.11.5 Formfutura Recent Development

7.12 Vexma

7.12.1 Vexma Corporation Information

7.12.2 Vexma Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Vexma Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Vexma Products Offered

7.12.5 Vexma Recent Development

7.13 Stratasys

7.13.1 Stratasys Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stratasys Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Stratasys Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Stratasys Products Offered

7.13.5 Stratasys Recent Development

7.14 3D Systems

7.14.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 3D Systems Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 3D Systems Products Offered

7.14.5 3D Systems Recent Development

7.15 Taulman3D

7.15.1 Taulman3D Corporation Information

7.15.2 Taulman3D Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Taulman3D Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Taulman3D Products Offered

7.15.5 Taulman3D Recent Development

7.16 MyMatSolutions

7.16.1 MyMatSolutions Corporation Information

7.16.2 MyMatSolutions Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MyMatSolutions Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MyMatSolutions Products Offered

7.16.5 MyMatSolutions Recent Development

7.17 3ntr

7.17.1 3ntr Corporation Information

7.17.2 3ntr Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 3ntr Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 3ntr Products Offered

7.17.5 3ntr Recent Development

7.18 Polymaker

7.18.1 Polymaker Corporation Information

7.18.2 Polymaker Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Polymaker Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Polymaker Products Offered

7.18.5 Polymaker Recent Development

7.19 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial

7.19.1 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Products Offered

7.19.5 Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Recent Development

7.20 Tiertime

7.20.1 Tiertime Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tiertime Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tiertime Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tiertime Products Offered

7.20.5 Tiertime Recent Development

7.21 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology

7.21.1 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology Conductive Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology Products Offered

7.21.5 Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

For more information about this report, visit

