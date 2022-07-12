China Torque Screwdriver Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Torque Screwdriver Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
China Torque Screwdriver Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Electric Torque Screwdriver
Manual Torque Screwdriver
China Torque Screwdriver Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
China Torque Screwdriver Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Engineering & Construction
Machinery Manufacturing
Shipping & Aerospace
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Torque Screwdriver revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Torque Screwdriver revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Torque Screwdriver sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Torque Screwdriver sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CDI Torque Products
Klein Tools
Capri Tools
Wiha
Powerbuilt
DEWALT
General Tools
Hilti
Wera
Tohnichi
Schneider Electric
Mountz
Matatakitoyo
Gedore Torque
Norbar
Ingersoll Rand
Kolver
Mac Tools
Lindstrom Precision Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Torque Screwdriver Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Torque Screwdriver Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 China Torque Screwdriver Overall Market Size
2.1 China Torque Screwdriver Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Torque Screwdriver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Torque Screwdriver Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Torque Screwdriver Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Torque Screwdriver Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Torque Screwdriver Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Torque Screwdriver Sales by Companies
3.5 China Torque Screwdriver Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Screwdriver Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Torque Screwdriver Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Screwdriver Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Torque Screwdriver Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Screwdriver Companies in China
4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Torque Screwdriver Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Electric Torque Screwdriver
Manual Torque Screwdriver
