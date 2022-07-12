Decyl Oleate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Decyl oleate is treated as a personal care ingredient. The product comes under the oleochemicals sector and is largely consumed by the personal care industry with a small amount being consumed by pharmaceuticals and other industries. It is mostly used as a key composition in many cosmetics, hair care, and skin care products. The emollient is industrially produced by the esterification of fatty alcohols and oleic acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decyl Oleate in global, including the following market information:

Global Decyl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decyl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Decyl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decyl Oleate market was valued at 739.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 841 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decyl Oleate include BASF, IOI Oleo, Ashland, KLK Oleo, Ecogreen Oleochemical, Mosselman, Italmatch Chemicals, Oleon and Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decyl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decyl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Based

Animal Based

Global Decyl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Global Decyl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decyl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decyl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decyl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Decyl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

IOI Oleo

Ashland

KLK Oleo

Ecogreen Oleochemical

Mosselman

Italmatch Chemicals

Oleon

Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding

Stearinerie Dubois Fils

Alzo International

Kumar Organic Products

CISME

Venus Ethoxyethers

Triveni Interchem

R & D Laboratories

Domus Chemicals

Phoenix Chemicals

Syntechem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decyl Oleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decyl Oleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decyl Oleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decyl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decyl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decyl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decyl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decyl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decyl Oleate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decyl Oleate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decyl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decyl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decyl Oleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decyl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decyl Oleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decyl Oleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Decyl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plant Based

4.1.3 Animal Based

4.2 By Type – Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162356/global-decyl-oleate-market-2022-2028-26

