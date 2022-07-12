Desiccants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption. On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption. Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes. Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Desiccants in global, including the following market information:

Global Desiccants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Desiccants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Desiccants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Desiccants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Absorption Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Desiccants include Porocel, The Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve, Qingdao Makll, Zeotec Adsorbents and Desicca Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Desiccants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Desiccants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

Global Desiccants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & Gas Drying

Others

Global Desiccants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Desiccants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Desiccants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Desiccants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Desiccants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Porocel

The Dow Chemical

INEOS

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Hengye Molecular Sieve

Qingdao Makll

Zeotec Adsorbents

Desicca Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Desiccants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Desiccants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Desiccants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Desiccants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Desiccants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Desiccants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Desiccants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Desiccants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Desiccants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Desiccants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Desiccants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Desiccants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Desiccants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desiccants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Desiccants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desiccants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Desiccants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Physical Absorption

4.1.3 Chemical Absorption

4.2 By Type – Global Desiccants Revenu

