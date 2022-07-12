Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Christmas Trees (4 to 7ft.) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree include Best Choice Products, Balsam Hill, Tree Classics, Decor Group, FairyTrees, Timeless Holidays, Puleo International, Santa’s Quarters and Treetime, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Christmas Trees (4 to 7ft.)
Medium Christmas Trees (7.5ft.)
Large Christmas Trees (8 to 12ft.)
Others
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Best Choice Products
Balsam Hill
Tree Classics
Decor Group
FairyTrees
Timeless Holidays
Puleo International
Santa’s Quarters
Treetime
Hicks
TRIUMPH TREE CO., LTD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
