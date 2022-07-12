Global Tag paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tag paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tag paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Coated Tag Paper
PET Tag paper
PVC Tag paper
Thermal Tag Paper
Clothing Tag Paper
Others
Segment by Application
Clothing and Footwear
Supermarkets and Shopping Mall
Electronic
Automotive
Chemical
Others
By Company
International Paper
Oji Holdings
Stora Enso
Mondi
DS Smith
Packaging Corporation of America
Nippon Paper
Sappi
Domtar
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings
Sonoco Products
Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
