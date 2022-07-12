K-12 Tutoring Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States K-12 Tutoring Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

K-12 Tutoring Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States K-12 Tutoring market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

American key players of K-12 tutoring include Stride (K12 Inc.), Pearson(Connections Academy), Age of Learning, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%. In terms of product, online K-12 tutoring is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest end user is middle school level, followed by grade 3 to grade 5.

K-12 Tutoring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K-12 Tutoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the K-12 Tutoring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

K-12 Tutoring Market Segment by Type

Onsite K-12 Tutoring

Online K-12 Tutoring

K-12 Tutoring Market Segment by Application

Kindergarten to Grade 2

Grade 3 to Grade 5

Middle School Level

High School Level

The report on the K-12 Tutoring market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Stride (K12 Inc.)

Pearson(Connections Academy)

Chegg

Age of Learning

Sylvan Learning

iTutor

Huntington Learning Centers

Cambly Inc.

ClubZ

Mathnasium

Tutor.com

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global K-12 Tutoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of K-12 Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 Tutoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of K-12 Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

