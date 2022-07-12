Insights on the Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Automotive Wire Harness Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Wire Harness Tape market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Wire Harness Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polyester Cloth Tape accounting for % of the Automotive Wire Harness Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Car Interior was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Automotive Wire Harness Tape performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Automotive Wire Harness Tape type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Automotive Wire Harness Tape?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Polyester Cloth Tape

PVC Tape

Segment by Application

Car Interior

Engine Compartment

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

tesa SE

Coroplast

Avery Dennison

Scapa Industrial

3M

Maxwel Insulation Technology

SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape

certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH

Tongxie Tape

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Automotive Wire Harness Tape by Platform

3 Automotive Wire Harness Tape by Application

4 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wire Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 tesa SE

7.1.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

7.1.2 tesa SE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 tesa SE Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 tesa SE Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 tesa SE Recent Development

7.2 Coroplast

7.2.1 Coroplast Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coroplast Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coroplast Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coroplast Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Coroplast Recent Development

7.3 Avery Dennison

7.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avery Dennison Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.4 Scapa Industrial

7.4.1 Scapa Industrial Corporation Information

7.4.2 Scapa Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Scapa Industrial Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Scapa Industrial Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Scapa Industrial Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 Maxwel Insulation Technology

7.6.1 Maxwel Insulation Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Maxwel Insulation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Maxwel Insulation Technology Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Maxwel Insulation Technology Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Maxwel Insulation Technology Recent Development

7.7 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape

7.7.1 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape Corporation Information

7.7.2 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 SINOTAPE (Shen Yang) Duct Tape Recent Development

7.8 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH

7.8.1 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 certoplast Technical adhesive tapes GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Tongxie Tape

7.9.1 Tongxie Tape Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tongxie Tape Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tongxie Tape Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tongxie Tape Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Tongxie Tape Recent Development

7.10 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

7.10.1 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Automotive Wire Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Automotive Wire Harness Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

