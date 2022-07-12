Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Functional Powder Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Powder Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Refreshment Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

By Company

Archer Daniels Midland

Campbell Soup

Coca-Cola

Danone

Nestle

Unilever

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Yakult

Red Bull

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Powder Drinks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Refreshment Beverages

1.2.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.2.4 Fruit Beverages

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Functional Powder Drinks by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Functional

