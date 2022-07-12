Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Functional Powder Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Powder Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Refreshment Beverages
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Fruit Beverages
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
By Company
Archer Daniels Midland
Campbell Soup
Coca-Cola
Danone
Nestle
Unilever
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
Kraft Heinz
Yakult
Red Bull
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Powder Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Refreshment Beverages
1.2.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks
1.2.4 Fruit Beverages
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Functional Powder Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Functional
