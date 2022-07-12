Steel Container Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel?containers?are?manufactures?from?different?grades?of?stainless?steel?and?specially?designed?for?storage,?shipping,?and?handling?of?various?food,?beverage,?and?other?products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Container in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Steel Container companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 2 liter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Container include SCH?FER Container Systems, Unique Steel, Eagle Stainless, Ability Fabricators, M?ller, La Nuova Sansone and Wada Stainless Kogyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 2 liter
2 ? 10 liter
10 ? 20 liter
20 ? 50 liter
50 ? 100 liter
More than 100 liter
Global Steel Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Steel Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steel Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Steel Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SCH?FER Container Systems
Unique Steel
Eagle Stainless
Ability Fabricators
M?ller
La Nuova Sansone
Wada Stainless Kogyo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Container Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Container Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Container Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Container Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Container Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Container Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Container Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Container Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Container Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Container Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Container Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Container Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Container Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Less than 2 l
