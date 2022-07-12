Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries.It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) market was valued at 5291.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5991.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) include Albemarle Corporation, WR Grace Company, BASF SE, Flour Corporation, Shell Global solutions, UOP, Chevron Lummus Global, McDermott and Axens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Side-by-side Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Stacked Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Others

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albemarle Corporation

WR Grace Company

BASF SE

Flour Corporation

Shell Global solutions

UOP

Chevron Lummus Global

McDermott

Axens

Exxonmobil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking(FCC) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

