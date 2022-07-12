Firefighter Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Firefighter tape is a type of barricade tape that is used to isolate a particular area during or after a fire break out in order to keep public away from fire related risks such as air-borne particular mater, smoke inhalation, damaged structures, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Firefighter Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Firefighter Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Firefighter Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Firefighter Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Firefighter Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Firefighter Tape include 3M, ORAFOL Europe, Arlon Graphics, Nitto Denko, Brady, Godson Tapes, Lares International, Advance Tapes and Harris Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Firefighter Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Firefighter Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Firefighter Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

Global Firefighter Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Firefighter Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Firefighting Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Firefighter Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Firefighter Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Firefighter Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Firefighter Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Firefighter Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Firefighter Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

ORAFOL Europe

Arlon Graphics

Nitto Denko

Brady

Godson Tapes

Lares International

Advance Tapes

Harris Industries

Hultafors Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Firefighter Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Firefighter Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Firefighter Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Firefighter Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Firefighter Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Firefighter Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Firefighter Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Firefighter Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Firefighter Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Firefighter Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Firefighter Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firefighter Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Firefighter Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighter Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firefighter Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighter Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Firefighter Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

